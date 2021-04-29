GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

