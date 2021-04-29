GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
