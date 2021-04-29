Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Short Interest Update

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BWAV remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Betawave has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
