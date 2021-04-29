Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Short Interest Update

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAV remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Betawave has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

