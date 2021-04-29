M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MHO stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.58. 7,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

