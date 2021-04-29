Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PAG traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $90.50. 1,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

