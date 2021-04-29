Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.