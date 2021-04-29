Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

