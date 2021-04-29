Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 895.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

