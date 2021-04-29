Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 895.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.