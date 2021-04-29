D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

