NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 963.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

