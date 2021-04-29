Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $137.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

