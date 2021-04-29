Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $74.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

