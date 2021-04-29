Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in April

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of STRNY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

