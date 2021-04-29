$0.01 EPS Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

