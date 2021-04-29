Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.84. 291,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

