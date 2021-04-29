Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $17.57

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several analysts recently commented on LU shares. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 113,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

