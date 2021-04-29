Brokerages Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) PT at $2.56

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

IVR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,149. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

