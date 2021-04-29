Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Brinker International reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 248.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. 8,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.