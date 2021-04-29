Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. 8.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

