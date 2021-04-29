HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The company has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

