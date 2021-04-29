Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $101.20

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,378. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.