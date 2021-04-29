PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,686. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

