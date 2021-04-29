Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $5.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

USAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 19,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310,567 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

