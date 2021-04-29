J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235.80 ($3.08). The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,329. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1,181.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -16.50%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

