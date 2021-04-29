Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.

AMD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

