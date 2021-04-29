Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.
AMD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
