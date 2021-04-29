Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 80,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,415. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

