Oppenheimer Raises AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $75.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

