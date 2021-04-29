Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX):

4/29/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/27/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s stellar first-quarter 2021 results that gained from continued demand for comfort products as well as momentum in direct-to-consumer business. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. We note that the company’s digital business remains robust. Moreover, its international business continued to be a significant sales growth driver with China being the prominent market. Based on current trends and backlogs the company provided a decent second quarter and fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view that suggests a sharp improvement from the prior-year period. However, margins still remain an area to watch given the rise in SG&A expenses.”

4/26/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

4/26/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/23/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/20/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,943. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14.

Get Skechers USA Inc alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.