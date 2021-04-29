Hive Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.50 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $247.47 million and $13.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001653 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,941,451 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

