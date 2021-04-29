Morgan Stanley Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $93.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. 2,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,566,762 shares of company stock worth $237,413,900. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 369,037 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

