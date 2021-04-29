Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

GWLIF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

