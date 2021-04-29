Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Rises By 1,000.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKLS stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.34.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

