Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Rises By 1,000.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TKLS stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Trutankless
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.