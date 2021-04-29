The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

