Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $36.29

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. GMS has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.