Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

