BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.94.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,410. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.