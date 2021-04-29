Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

