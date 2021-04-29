Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

