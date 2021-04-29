GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,779,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 160.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.23.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.