Mayar Capital Ltd. Takes $9.76 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. Nordstrom accounts for about 11.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

