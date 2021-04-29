iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,183. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $145.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.