UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

