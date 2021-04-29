FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,401. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

