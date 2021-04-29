Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $15.25 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

