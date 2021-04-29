B. Riley Increases The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $60.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,627. The Joint has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Joint by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

