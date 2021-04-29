U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $334,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

