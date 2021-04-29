Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

TENB stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 13,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

