Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $340,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.