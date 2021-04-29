Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Toto stock remained flat at $$55.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637. Toto has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

