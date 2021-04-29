Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

OTCMKTS SHWDY remained flat at $$27.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Showa Denko K.K. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.