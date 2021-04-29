AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of POWW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 1,807,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,125. AMMO has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

